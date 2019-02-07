You are here:

Anurag Kashyap, Pritish Nandy clash over title rights of Womaniya, starring Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar

FP Staff

Feb 07, 2019 13:53:21 IST

Anurag Kashyap and Pritish Nandy are fighting over the rights to the title Womaniya. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the title was already been registered with Pritish's company.

A source told Mirror that Anurag had coined the term 'womaniya' (for Gangs of Wasseypur) and holds the Intellectual Property Rights to it. It was brought to the makers' notice that the title was already registered with Pritish Nandy Communications (PNC) after they announced the film and went for the name registration.

Anurag Kashyap. Image from Twitter @ANI

"I don’t even know if it’s legal to do this. It’s like encroaching on someone’s property, then asking for an obscene amount of money to get off it. We have been politely requesting Nandy for the title for a very long time and have even consulted lawyers on the matter. We’ve been told that no one can hoard a title. But to get a censor certificate, the producers’ association has to register the title which makes the law contradictory," said Anurag.

Pritish said that the title Womaniya was owned by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd after his company registered it with Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association and Trade Mark registry. He added that both bodies have written to Anurag asking him not to use the title for his upcoming film.

The film, starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar is scheduled to begin filming on 10 February. It is a biopic about the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The film will mark writer Tushar Hiranandani's (Dishoom, Ek Villain, ABCD 2 and Grand Masti) directorial debut.

 

 

