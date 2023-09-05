Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Haddi‘ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on September 7 on Zee5. In an interview with Zoom, he spoke about Alia Bhatt, a collaboration with her in future, and what he thinks of her as an actor. He said, ““I think Alia is one of the best performers in the country, and I always reach out to her after watching her work. But I keep quiet when I don’t like something she’s done. I would love to (work with her) if it doesn’t affect the budget and the dynamics of my film, but it also has to come from the other side.”

He added, “I don’t believe in wishful thinking. I don’t chase actors more than once. If they tell me to make adjustments to the script, I do it, but mostly, their hesitation is enough to get me to back out. Because if their heart isn’t in it, you can tell immediately on the screen.” Alia acted in one of Anurag’s co-productions ‘Udta Punjab‘ in 2016.

In the same interview, Kashyap spoke about Vicky Kaushal and revealed, “I’m not afraid of making films with very good actors, at a time when I can afford them, and my costs are so low that I have nothing to lose. If you ask me today if I can make Raman Raghav at the same cost with Vicky, I can’t, because his market value is high.”

He added, “It’s a two-way thing. If I’m making a low-budget film, Vicky will come and do it for free, which is a burden for me. Of course, I feel guilty. Vicky did Almost Pyaar for me. He came, he gave me his dates, he charged me nothing.”