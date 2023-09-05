Anurag Kashyap: 'Would love to work with Alia Bhatt if it doesn't affect the budget of my film'
Alia acted in one of Anurag's co-productions 'Udta Punjab' in 2016. The filmmaker is now gearing up for the release of his film 'Haddi' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on September 7
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Haddi‘ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on September 7 on Zee5. In an interview with Zoom, he spoke about Alia Bhatt, a collaboration with her in future, and what he thinks of her as an actor. He said, ““I think Alia is one of the best performers in the country, and I always reach out to her after watching her work. But I keep quiet when I don’t like something she’s done. I would love to (work with her) if it doesn’t affect the budget and the dynamics of my film, but it also has to come from the other side.”
He added, “I don’t believe in wishful thinking. I don’t chase actors more than once. If they tell me to make adjustments to the script, I do it, but mostly, their hesitation is enough to get me to back out. Because if their heart isn’t in it, you can tell immediately on the screen.” Alia acted in one of Anurag’s co-productions ‘Udta Punjab‘ in 2016.
In the same interview, Kashyap spoke about Vicky Kaushal and revealed, “I’m not afraid of making films with very good actors, at a time when I can afford them, and my costs are so low that I have nothing to lose. If you ask me today if I can make Raman Raghav at the same cost with Vicky, I can’t, because his market value is high.”
Related Articles
He added, “It’s a two-way thing. If I’m making a low-budget film, Vicky will come and do it for free, which is a burden for me. Of course, I feel guilty. Vicky did Almost Pyaar for me. He came, he gave me his dates, he charged me nothing.”
also read
Kalki Koechlin says she and ex-husband Anurag Kashyap 'are at ease with each other now'
Kalki Koechlin while describing her bond with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap said that in the first few years after their divorce, they couldn't be the kind of friends they are today. She added "it hurts to know about the other person's relationship and things like that."
From Zoya Akhtar-Farhan Akhtar to Vicky Kaushal-Sunny Kaushal, some multi-talented siblings of Bollywood
On Raksha Bandhan, we throw light on the work of some exceptional duos in entertainment
Shoojit Sircar believes Vicky Kaushal deserved to win National Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham
As Vicky Kaushal lost the National Award for Best Actor to Allu Arjun, director of Sardar Udham Shoojit Sircar said that Vicky deserved to win without a doubt.