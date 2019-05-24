You are here:

Anurag Kashyap tweets to Narendra Modi as daughter receives rape threat; 'file a complaint,' says Ashoke Pandit

FP Staff

May 24, 2019 12:21:26 IST

After the Narendra Modi-led Bharat Janata Party (BJP) won the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 yesterday with over 300 seats, millions, including Bollywood celebrities, congratulated the party on its landslide victory. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also took to his official Twitter account and congratulated Modi while also reporting an online rape threat his daughter received. His tweet accompanied the screenshot of the person’s abusive comment on Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s picture.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit reacted to Anurag’s post calling the comment photoshopped. He also said that the post was probably created by an "Urban Naxal".

Pandit's comment lead to a Twitter spat between both filmmakers. Anurag Kashyap called Pandit a "moron" and said the comment was made from an Instagram handle, not Twitter.

Pandit rebuked Kashyap for his language and asked him to file a complaint than asking the prime minister for help.

In another tweet, Pandit posted a screenshot of a personal message he received from Kashyap, accusing him of sending him "drunken texts".

Kashyap has been vocal about his criticism of the Modi government and the prime minister's many followers on Twitter.

