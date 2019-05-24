Anurag Kashyap tweets to Narendra Modi as daughter receives rape threat; 'file a complaint,' says Ashoke Pandit

After the Narendra Modi-led Bharat Janata Party (BJP) won the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 yesterday with over 300 seats, millions, including Bollywood celebrities, congratulated the party on its landslide victory. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also took to his official Twitter account and congratulated Modi while also reporting an online rape threat his daughter received. His tweet accompanied the screenshot of the person’s abusive comment on Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s picture.

Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter. pic.twitter.com/jC7jYVBCi8 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 23, 2019

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit reacted to Anurag’s post calling the comment photoshopped. He also said that the post was probably created by an "Urban Naxal".

This twitter handle seems to be photoshopped because it doesn’t exist. Seems to be created by an #UrbanNaxal to give an opportunity to somebody to abuse #Modi when the entire World is happy. https://t.co/e0kVlEhL4J — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 23, 2019

Pandit's comment lead to a Twitter spat between both filmmakers. Anurag Kashyap called Pandit a "moron" and said the comment was made from an Instagram handle, not Twitter.

Search for it on Instagram not on twitter you moron .. this is my daughter getting a threat asshole .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 23, 2019

Pandit rebuked Kashyap for his language and asked him to file a complaint than asking the prime minister for help.

Mind your language Mr. Kashyap. Read my very next tweet on the thread - https://t.co/Okac8DS4gx Let’s file a complaint with the police and get him arrested than asking the PM what to do. I am sure you know that law enforcing agencies exist in this country of ours. https://t.co/RoexaCGPcY — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 23, 2019

In another tweet, Pandit posted a screenshot of a personal message he received from Kashyap, accusing him of sending him "drunken texts".

@anuragkashyap72 Clearly U r under shock after today’s election results. Drunk texting me abuses, tagging the wrong person on Twitter... please pass the joint quicker. Also tagging @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice so they can track ‘chowkidar_ramsanghi_’ and take action. pic.twitter.com/SdhuP0am38 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 23, 2019

Kashyap has been vocal about his criticism of the Modi government and the prime minister's many followers on Twitter.

