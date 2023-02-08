Sacred Games and Paatal Lok on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video became two of the most acclaimed shows on OTT space but their new seasons have now been canceled. The third season of Sacred Games and the second season of Paatal Lok may not happen, as revealed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in an interview with Lallantop. Also, in 2019, it was reported that Anurag had been tapped by Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment to direct and co-produce the adaptation of the book, a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

He revealed, “ It’s written, but we’re figuring out the next steps. Netflix was supposed to do it earlier, but they aren’t doing it any more. The project had been green-lit, but a lot has changed since then on streaming. Lots of projects have stalled, like Paatal Lok season two…” All of this happened after the controversy that transpired post the release of Ali Abbas Zafar’s show Tandav.

The filmmaker added, “There have been leadership changes and policy changes at streaming companies. There was a show called Gormint which never came out. A lot has changed, and we’ve suffered because of it, on health and otherwise.” On Sacred Games 3, he said, “A season three was supposed to come out, but they shut it down, Netflix would know why.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.