Anurag Kashyap receives death threat after open letter to Narendra Modi; Mumbai Police to take action

A day after 49 signatories from different walks of life signed an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the atrocities against Dalits and minorities in recent times, director Anurag Kashyap has received a death threat on Twitter. He immediately reported the tweet to Mumbai Police's cyber branch.

Responding to Mumbai Police's tweet, Anurag thanked the cyber cell, Mumbai Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Modi.

Check out Anurag's tweets here

The cyber police station has been sent the account details. Request you to file a police complaint at the your nearest police station for legal action to be initiated. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 25, 2019

Anyways I want to thank @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @Brijeshbsingh for helping me with filing the FIR . Thank you so much for the amazing support and starting the process .Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis and thank you @narendramodi Sir. As a father I am more secure now . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 26, 2019

Anurag was among the 49 signatories — artists, filmmakers, social activists, and medical specialists — who had addressed the open letter to Modi. Apart from Anurag, Aparna Sen, Adoor Gopalkrishnan, Shubha Mudgal, Shyam Benegal, Soumitra Chatterjee, Ramchandra Guha, and Mani Ratnam also signed the letter, expressing their concerns regarding a number of "tragic events that have been happening in recent times."

From mob lynching of Dalits and minorities, the increasing cases of hate crimes in the country, to the acts of violence in the name of religion — the letter brings to the fore all of it with statistical data as well a plea to the prime minister demanding stringent actions against the perpetrators.

On the work front, Anurag is currently directing a yet-untitled drama, starring Mirzya actress Saiyami Kher and Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew. He has also started a new production company, as reported earlier. The director will also feature in his frequent collaborator Nawazuddin Siddiqui's romantic drama Bole Chudiyan. The actor-director duo previously collaborated on films like Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, Raman Raghav 2.0, and the Netflix India Original Sacred Games.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2019 12:21:59 IST