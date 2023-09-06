Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. However, in his initial struggling days, he portrayed several forgettable roles until Anurag Kashyap gave Nawaz his first big break with Gangs of Wasseypur.

Now in a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap recalled his first meeting with Haddi costar and revealed that he didn’t notice him earlier. “The first time I met him I actually did not even notice him. Really in the sense, I met him because some friends of mine told me there’s an actor who is leaving town which is Rajpal Yadav. Toh hum log unko rok ne gaye the and Nawaz bhi unme se ek tha. Phir mein Rajpal ko rok ke Shool (1999) mein role diya tha and Nawaz ko bhi Shool mein role mil gaya tha ek waiter ka. Tab itna notice nehi kiya tha, chhota sa role kiya tha paise k liye (talking about Nawazuddin),” Kashyap told PinkVilla.

He added, “Nawazuddin ko pehli bar dhyan diya tha Black Friday (2004) k shoot k time. Jab ab camera k through kisiko dekhte hai like director tab maine pehli bar dhayan diya tha ‘kaun hai yeh?‘ His presence was so strong. So that was the first time I really noticed him. Since then it’s been non-stop.”

Talking about his journey as an actor, Nawazudding Siddiqui told Firstpost, “It has been a very interesting journey full of ups and downs and that’s how life is. In these last 24 years, my inner world, my thoughts have improved a lot. Hopefully, I can progress in the coming years of my life as well.”

Talking about Haddi, it features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in leads along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in supporting roles.