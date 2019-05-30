You are here:

Anurag Kashyap on why he tweeted to Narendra Modi after daughter received rape threats online

FP Staff

May 30, 2019 16:28:16 IST

Anurag Kashyap's tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about the rape threat his daughter received from a right wing Instagram account was not received well by many. Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit called the screenshot Kashyap had posted photoshopped and asked him to file a formal complaint. Kashyap later filed an FIR against the troll.

The director explained why he tagged the prime minister in his tweet: "The reason why I tagged people in my post is that until we don't have strong laws against trolling, nothing will happen. I want my people (elected ministers) to defend me and if they do so, such things will not happen," Kashyap said.

Anurag Kashyap on why he tweeted to Narendra Modi after daughter received rape threats online

Anurag Kashyap has filed an FIR against the social media user who threatened his daughter with rape over the filmmaker's criticism of Narendra Modi. File image

The troll, who had 'chowkidar' prefixed to his handle had threatened his daughter with rape over the filmmaker's criticism of Modi.

Tagging the prime minister's official Twitter handle, Kashyap on Thursday wrote:

"Sir, please also tell us how to deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter, (sic)" Kashyap said, sharing a screenshot of the offensive post.

On 26 May, Kashyap thanked the Mumbai Police, its cyber cell and author Brijesh Singh for helping him with the filing of the FIR.

Before that, Kashyap called out the double standards of people on social media, who criticised him for tagging PM Modi in the tweet where he had raised the issue.

(With inputs from Simran Singh)

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 16:28:16 IST

tags: Anurag Kashyap , Ashoke Pandit , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , daughter , FIR , Mumbai Police , Narendra Modi , Shareworthy , threat

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Anurag Kashyap tweets to Narendra Modi as daughter receives rape threat; 'file a complaint,' says Ashoke Pandit

Anurag Kashyap tweets to Narendra Modi as daughter receives rape threat; 'file a complaint,' says Ashoke Pandit

Anurag Kashyap files FIR against troll who threatened his daughter on Twitter

Anurag Kashyap files FIR against troll who threatened his daughter on Twitter

Game Over trailer: Taapsee Pannu struggles with PTSD in Ashwin Saravanan's psychological thriller

Game Over trailer: Taapsee Pannu struggles with PTSD in Ashwin Saravanan's psychological thriller