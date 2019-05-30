Anurag Kashyap on why he tweeted to Narendra Modi after daughter received rape threats online

Anurag Kashyap's tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about the rape threat his daughter received from a right wing Instagram account was not received well by many. Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit called the screenshot Kashyap had posted photoshopped and asked him to file a formal complaint. Kashyap later filed an FIR against the troll.

The director explained why he tagged the prime minister in his tweet: "The reason why I tagged people in my post is that until we don't have strong laws against trolling, nothing will happen. I want my people (elected ministers) to defend me and if they do so, such things will not happen," Kashyap said.

The troll, who had 'chowkidar' prefixed to his handle had threatened his daughter with rape over the filmmaker's criticism of Modi.

Tagging the prime minister's official Twitter handle, Kashyap on Thursday wrote:

Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter. pic.twitter.com/jC7jYVBCi8 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 23, 2019

"Sir, please also tell us how to deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter, (sic)" Kashyap said, sharing a screenshot of the offensive post.

On 26 May, Kashyap thanked the Mumbai Police, its cyber cell and author Brijesh Singh for helping him with the filing of the FIR.

Anyways I want to thank @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @Brijeshbsingh for helping me with filing the FIR . Thank you so much for the amazing support and starting the process .Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis and thank you @narendramodi Sir. As a father I am more secure now . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 26, 2019

Before that, Kashyap called out the double standards of people on social media, who criticised him for tagging PM Modi in the tweet where he had raised the issue.

(With inputs from Simran Singh)

