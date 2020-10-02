Anurag Kashyap 'categorically denies' allegations of rape in statement to Mumbai Police

Anurag Kashyap's lawyer claims the filmmaker has provided documentary proof that he was in Sri Lanka for a film shoot at the time of the alleged incident.

A day after Anurag Kashyap appeared for questioning at Mumbai's Versova Police Station in connection with a rape case filed against him by an actress, the filmmaker's lawyer has released a press statement.

The statement says the filmmaker has "categorically denied" the alleged incident and all allegations levelled against him by the actress.

In her police complaint, the actress had alleged that Kashyap raped her in 2013. In his statement, Kashyap's lawyer says he has provided documentary proof to the police supporting the fact that throughout August 2013, he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films.

The statement says the allegations of the incident from August 2013 "have been widely publicised by the complainant for the purpose of vilifying Kashyap, irrespective of the outcome of the judicial process." It adds the falsity of the complaint has been "exposed" through the evidence provided by the filmmaker as well as "the ever-shifting version of events put forth" by the accuser.

Kashyap has sought for "severe action" against the actress for "misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the #MeToo Movement for her ulterior motives."

Last week, the complainant and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari to seek action against Kashyap. In a joint media press conference with Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (RPI-A), she demanded that Kashyap be arrested.

Athawale on Monday met Mumbai's joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangare Patil along with her, seeking action against the filmmaker. The Union minister had also said his party will stage a protest if the police does not arrest Kashyap in a week.