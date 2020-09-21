Anurag Kashyap's lawyer claims sexual harassment allegations against filmmaker are 'malicious and dishonest'

Anurag Kashyap released an official statement via his lawyer to deny all claims of sexual misconduct made against him by actor Payal Ghosh.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been recently accused of sexually harassing actor Payal Ghosh, took to social media to share an official statement by his lawyer Priyanka Khimani.

Khimani in the statement said that the 'false allegations of sexual misconduct' have deeply pained her client, Kashyap. "It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. ," the statement read.

She further added that Kashyap has been fully advised on his legal rights and remedies and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent.

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2020

Kashyap on Sunday said the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by actor Payal Ghosh are 'baseless' and an attempt to 'silence him'.

While Ghosh found support in National Commission for Women, with its chairperson Rekha Sharma assuring the actor that the NCW will take cognisance of the case, several film personalities including Sayani Gupta, Tisca Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla and Anubhav Sinha urged that the #MeToo movement must not be abused for vendetta.

