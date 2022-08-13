This is the first time a genre like this is being touched in Hindi cinema and going by the trailer, the film seems to be a cracker of a whodunit.

Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa has managed to ring a bell to the world audience by opening at one of the most prestigious film festivals such as the Fantasia Film Festival, the London Film Festival, and now Melbourne International Film Festival. While this might look like one of the most significant milestones for the team of Dobaaraa, it is an even grander juncture for our country and the intrigued audience who have been patiently waiting to watch the film in theatres.

Post pandemic, barely any filmmaker has been able to cut through the audience’s brain in terms of serving content-driven films, yet Dobaaraa has managed to cater to the world audience and is all set to lure Indian audiences with its new age storyline. The film has bagged heaps of praises, standing ovations, and glorious reviews every time it opened at a new film festival. Now that this Taapsee Pannu starrer is all set to hit the theatres, it's for the Indian audience to see for themselves what the world audience has already seen and appreciated.

This is after a long leap filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will mark his return with Dobaaraa, which makes this vertical even more exciting to watch. Meanwhile, the trailer of Dobaaraa is receiving love from all quarters and it seems that the audience can not have enough of the film’s intriguing storyline about time travel. This is the first time a genre like this is being touched in the Indian cinema and the trailer promises, even more, to offer in the cinema halls.

With Dobaaraa, Ektaa R Kapoor also launches Cult movies in the market, a new wing under Balaji Motion Pictures, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. Such films have never been made before in India, and with Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap being on board for the third time, here is them bringing one of the well-carved trailers of this year.

Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.

