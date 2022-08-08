Talking about the same, the filmmaker said, 'I am feeling left, even I want my film to be boycotted. Please make our film trend on Twitter by boycotting it.'

Ektaa R Kapoor’s & Anurag Kashyap’s new-age thriller Dobaaraa has been in the buzz for a long time for its unique story that digs deep into the world of time travel. While the film is getting attention from the masses for the positive things, the director Anurag Kashyap and the lead cast Taapsee Pannu was seen urging people to boycott their film.

While Anurag Kashyap's directorial Dobaaraa is set for its release, the director was seen sharing his views in an interview about the boycott trend saying "I am feeling left even I want ki meri film boycott karo please make our film trend on Twitter by boycotting", while adding to this the lead cast Taapsee Pannu added, "Yes please boycott Dobaaraa trend karva do we also want to get trend on Twitter."

With such a statement, Dobaaraa's director-actor duo has thrown light on how this trend is a benefit for the film in some or another way. Moreover, B-town has constantly seen a trend on social media on films getting boycotted for some or other reasons, the sudden hike in the rate of films boycott has almost become a trend these days which does lead to films getting more attention.

After giving a gist of its mysterious world with the trailer, the first song Waqt Ke Jungle from the albums of Ektaa R Kapoor’s & Anurag Kashyap’s new-age thriller Dobaaraa is ready for its launch. Considering the vibes of the song, the makers will be launching the song in a college in Mumbai to make it more relatable amongst the youth.

Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.

