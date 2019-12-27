Anurag Basu's upcoming film Ludo featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao to release on 24 April 2020

Anurag Basu's upcoming film has an eclectic ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The much-awaited film has now been titled Ludo, which is set to hit the silver screen on 24 April next year.

The makers also released the film's first poster. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on social media.

Check out the poster of Ludo

The film was earlier supposed to hit theatres on 13 March. The story of Ludo centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. Akin to Basu's hit 2007 film, Life In A... Metro, the slice-of-life film will have intersecting stories at its core. The director shot major portions of the film with Bachchan in Mumbai and Kolkata in 2018.

The Manmarziyaan actor also shared a few stills from the set on his Instagram. He also shot with Shaikh and Rao in Bhopal over a 15-day schedule in January. Out of the four short features in the film, Shaikh, will feature as the female lead in one, opposite Rajkummar Rao. She had told Mid Day that she was so excited to hear that Basu was developing the film and had Shaikh in mind, that she did not care about the script when the offer came her way. "There are some directors whose worlds you simply wish to be part of," added the Dangal star.

Check out posts on Ludo

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions, Ludo is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu & Krishan Kumar.

Updated Date: Dec 27, 2019 11:56:51 IST