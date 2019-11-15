Anurag Basu's next untitled film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur to now release now 13 March 2020

Filmmaker Anurag Basu's yet-untitled next, a dark comedy anthology, which was supposed to release in January 2020, is now moved to 13 March 2020. It was earlier slated to release on 6 September this year. The film consists of an ensemble all-star cast such as Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi.

It centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. Akin to Basu's hit 2007 film, Life In A... Metro, the slice-of-life film will have intersecting stories at its core.

Check out the official announcement here

New release date... Anurag Basu's next film - not titled yet - will now release on 13 March 2020... Stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi. pic.twitter.com/7DPSJQS79K — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2019

The director shot major portions of the film with Bachchan in Mumbai and Kolkata in 2018. The Manmarziyaan actor also shared few stills from the set on his Instagram

He also shot with Shaikh and Rao in Bhopal over a 15-day schedule in January. Out of the four short features in the film, Shaikh, will feature as the female lead in one, opposite Rajkummar Rao. She says that she was so excited to hear that Basu was developing the film and had Shaikh in mind, that she did not care about the script when the offer came her way. "There are some directors whose worlds you simply wish to be part of," adds the Dangal star.

Early this year, Rao shared his first look from the film.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar.

