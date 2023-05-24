'Anupamaa' and 'Om Shanti Om' actor Nitesh Pandey passes away at 51 due to cardiac arrest
The actor was a known face on both films and in television and was also a part of movies like Dabangg 2 and Khosla Ka Ghosla
‘Anupamaa‘ and ‘Om Shanti Om‘ actor Nitesh Pandey passed away at 51 due to cardiac arrest. The actor was a known face on both films and in television and was also a part of movies like Dabangg 2 and Khosla Ka Ghosla. He started his career at the age of 22 when he played a detective in a show called Tejas.
Nitesh Pandey has worked in serials like Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo and Durgesh Nandini. He was seen in a lot of other films like Rangoon, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Badhaai Do, Mickey Virus, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, and Baazi.
