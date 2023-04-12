Anupam Kher’s short film ‘Retake‘ will have its premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival on May 13. Directed by Shweta Basu Prasad, the film also stars Zarina Wahab, Danish Husain. The ‘Special 26‘ actor took to his Twitter account to share the news with fans. The short film will be screened on 13 May in the Shorts A (Narrative) category at Village East by Angelika New York.

My short film #Retake written and directed by @shweta_official to make its American premiere @nyindianff on 13th May

Produced by @ApplauseSocial! Jai Ho! 👍😎😍#Retakeshortfilm pic.twitter.com/ajIQNaXwoX — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 11, 2023

Kher is nearing completing 40 glorious years in Hindi cinema.

Anupam Kher began his journey at the age of 29 by playing a 60-plus retired common man in mentor Mahesh Bhatt’s aching Saaransh. Cut to 2022, he has been hailed as the most profitable actor of the year, has successfully completed more than 500 films, written two very inspirational books, hosted a chat show about the inner personalities and hidden struggles of actors and filmmakers, and also hosted a show called Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost last year, when asked about his journey, the actor said, “Abhi to shuruat hui hai dost. You continue to explore your horizons as an actor as you make your job difficult. I’m not one of those who’s going to be happy with whatever he has achieved. It’s not greed but trying to see what all you’re capable of. It’s only when you reach your 60s, you come to know the kind of person you are. I like the way I’ve dealt with my life. I also don’t allow other people to decide what my limits are. I think human capabilities are limitless. You can achieve anything if you’re not worried about failure. It’s the fear of failure that stops us from finding our capabilities. At best, things will not go your way, but at least you’ll have the satisfaction that you tried your best.”

