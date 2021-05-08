'She's doing absolutely fine,' Anupam Kher shared a health update about his wife Kirron Kher, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer in April.

Anupam Kher has shared the first photograph of his wife Kirron Kher on Instagram after her cancer diagnosis. The photograph was clicked at Mumbai’s Nanavati Max Hospital where the Kher family was administered their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Anupam went for the vaccination with his wife Kirron, mother Dulari Kher, brother Raju Kher and sister-in-law Reema Kher.

Kirron is seen dressed in white and is wearing a sling bandage on one of her arms. Given the coronavirus pandemic, she is also wearing a white mask in the photograph.

Anupam also shared a video of himself receiving the second dose of the vaccine where he can be seen chanting Om Namah Shivay. He also posted a picture with his brother and mother from the vaccination centre.

In the post, Anupam thanked Annie, the nurse on duty and Afsa, the doctor present for his vaccination.

After sharing pictures from the vaccination centre, he shared an update about his wife Kirron’s health on Instagram. Rubbishing all rumours, Anupam revealed that she is well and has received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 66-year-old actor requested people to not spread negative news.

Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer called multiple myeloma. On 1 April, Anupam had released a statement with his son Sikandar Kher sharing the news about Kirron’s diagnosis.

President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Chandigarh Arun Sood had shared details about Kirron’s health during a press conference before Anupam released his statement.