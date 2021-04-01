Kirron Kher diagnosed with multiple myeloma, husband Anupam Kher calls her a 'fighter'
'Though she is out of danger, she has to go regularly for her chemotherapy,' an official statement said of Kirron Kher's present health
Actor and BJP’s Chandigarh Member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher is suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The news was first announced by city BJP chief Arun Sood in a press conference.
“We have been informed that though she is out of danger, she has to go regularly for her chemotherapy. In one week, she has to visit the hospital for two hours, and the next week she has to be hospitalised for a night. This is apart from the other treatment that is going on at her place,” informed Sood.
Speculations about her health have been going on for the past few weeks as she has not been seen in public lately.
Actor Anupam Kher, Kirron’s husband too confirmed the shocking news. Calling her a “fighter,” he wrote on Twitter, “She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before”.
Actress Parineeti Chopra, while replying to Kher’s tweet, wrote,” Sir we are praying for her.”
Dr Kumar Vishwas, Ranvir Shorey also wished her a speedy recovery.
The same post was shared by the celebrity couple’s actor-son Sikander Kher on Instagram.
Kirron started her career with the Punjabi feature film Aasra Pyar D which released in 1983. She divorced her first husband in 1985 and got married to Anupam Kher the same year.
Also known for judging India’s Got Talent, Kirron remained absent from films till 1996. She got her breakthrough role in Sardari Begum (1996) for which she won the Special Jury National Award.
Her more popular roles have been in films like Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Hum Tum, Dostana among others.
She is currently serving her second term as an MP from Chandigarh and is on a break from films.
