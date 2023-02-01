Anupam Kher to Soundarya Sharma: 'Your journey from a doctor to an actor to Bigg Boss has had its ups and downs'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma got evicted a few weeks back, but with quite an impression and grabbed a good fan following. A fierce attitude and a strong personality that she exhibited throughout her stay in the house attracted appreciation from many, including the show’s host, actor Salman Khan. The actor during a ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode was seen praising Soundarya for being the ‘smartest person’ in the house. Days after her eviction, senior actor Anupam Kher also showered Soundarya with his words of praise, further extending best wishes for her future.

Taking to Twitter, Kher shared the aforementioned video of the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode and recalled Soundarya’s journey from being a doctor to becoming an actor with dignity. “Dear Soundarya! Your journey from being a doctor to acting in #RanchiDiaries to #Raktanchal to being a participant in Bigg Boss has had its ups and downs. But you have always maintained your dignity & survival instincts. Good luck with your upcoming projects,” he wrote. Reacting to Kher’s overwhelming tweet, Soundarya retweeted his post and thanked him for all the kind words, appreciation, and motivation.

https://twitter.com/AnupamPKher/status/1620251813730713602

Notably, Anupam Kher and Soundarya Sharma worked together in the 2017 film, Ranchi Diaries followed by which the actress was seen in the first and second installments of the crime drama web series, Raktanchal.

The video was originally shared by Soundarya on her Twitter handle with a caption that reads, “You know it’s right when Salman Khan himself compliments you.”

Watch:

https://twitter.com/soundarya_20/status/1617401009365737473

In the video, Salman while referring to Soundarya’s performance in the show said, “You are the smartest and most intelligent person in the house. You are cunning. It is a good thing.”

On the work front

Going through quite a busy phase on the professional front, Anupam Kher is presently working on Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War. Besides this, he also has Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino and Ajayan Venugopalan’s Shiv Shastri Balboa in the pipeline. He was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.

