Anupam Kher slams Anurag Kashyap’s take on reason behind Hindi films' failure
Anupam Kher’s criticism of Anurag Kashyap came after the director expressed his views about India’s official entry to the Oscars with The Kashmir Files.
During a promotional interview for Dobaaraa, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared his take on the reason behind Hindi films’ failure at the box office. The Gangs of Wasseypur director had stated that even good films are struggling to perform well on the big screen because people are cautiously spending their money of late, owing to the economic recession in India. Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher dismissed Anurag Kashyap’s statement and claimed that he has been proven wrong.
During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Anupam Kher shared his reaction to Anurag Kashyap’s statement. He said, “Why should I legitimise his statement by answering that question? It’s not important to me what he thinks, it’s not important what he believes.” The two-time National Award-winning actor further added, “This country gives him complete freedom of speech, and he exercises that. But he has been proven wrong about it.”
Kher also stated, “You can’t find plane tickets these days, you can’t buy tickets for good films because the halls are packed. Malls and five-star hotels are overflowing with people. The parking lots are full, roads are jammed with cars. What does he mean there’s no money? People are just spending intelligently. People want to see good content.”
Anupam Kher’s criticism of Anurag Kashyap comes after the director expressed his views about India’s official entry to the Oscars with The Kashmir Files. In a media interaction, Kashyap had said that he hopes the Vivek Agnihotri directorial does not bag an Oscar nomination this year.
For the unversed, Anupam Kher played one of the lead roles in The Kashmir Files. The drama film, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s, went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 with a box office collection of over a whopping ₹340 crores worldwide.
Anupam Kher also recently appeared in the Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer Karthikeya 2, which was released on August 13. Along with being lauded by critics and audiences alike, the newly-released Telugu mystery actioner has also emerged as a commercial success.
