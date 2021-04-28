“If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine,' said Anupam Kher while informing fans of his wife Kirron Kher's health

Actor Anupam Kher recently conducted an Instagram live session during which he interacted with fans. During his interaction, he gave an update on his wife and actor-politician Kirron Kher's health and revealed that she is improving.

"She is better but the medicines for multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is in good spirits and hopefully, she will come out of it,” he said during the live session.

Anupam further added, “If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine”.

Meanwhile, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor also informed his fans that he took the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and would take the next dose in May.

Earlier in the month of April, Anupam had thanked fans and well-wishers for their love and support when his wife Kirron had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma (a type of blood cancer). Issuing a statement, he announced that Kirron had been undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma in Mumbai.

Also, a week after Anupam revealed his wife's cancer diagnosis, various reports suggested that he had quit his NBC show, New Amsterdam, where he played a character called Dr Kapoor.

Further during the course of interaction, the A Wednesday actor was asked about his mother Dulari and about watching movies in cinema halls, to which he responded that all COVID-19 protocols should be followed and being safe at this time is a priority.