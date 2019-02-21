Anupam Kher confirms his autobiography will hit stands in 2019; book to delve into every aspect of actor's life

Anupam Kher's autobiography is all set to hit stands this year, the veteran actor has confirmed in a statement to The Times of India.

The autobiography will delve into every aspect of his life, including his rise to stardom from humble beginnings, his film career spanning 36 years as well as shed light on the lesser-known side of his personal life.

“I’ve never held myself back, so there is no reason to hold anything back in the book, too. Of course, sometimes, people don’t tell the truths that can hurt others. But I think experiences that one acquires in life should be shared with the world. Yes, they have to be penned with a lot of sensitivity and respect. In my case, I have put down all the lessons that life taught me,” the actor told the publication, revealing that it took him three years to pen the autobiography.

Kher had earlier written a self-help book titled The Best Thing about You Is You!, where he took examples from his own life to motivate the readers to find peace and tranquility. The book was originally published in 2011.

On the film front, Kher was last in The Accidental Prime Minister, where he portrayed Dr Manmohan Singh.

