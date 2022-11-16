Currently basking in the success of his recent multi-starrer film Uunchai, Anupam Kher is indeed having a great year. Starting the year with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, followed by Telugu blockbuster Karthikeya 2, and then finally amazing the audiences with Sooraj Barjatya’s adventure drama Uunchai, the veteran star has set a benchmark for several commercial actors and A-listers in Bollywood. Since the release of his latest film, we have been hooked to Anupam Kher’s social media timeline, where the actor has been continuously posting audiences’ responses towards the movie. But this time, Anupam Kher’s official Instagram account has grabbed all attention for a different reason. This after the veteran star dropped a picture of himself with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his Badmaash Company co-star Anushka Sharma.

Taking to the caption of his latest post, the actor revealed that he met the star cricketer and his better half at Mumbai airport’s lounge. While sharing the happy picture, Anupam Kher wrote in the caption, “I was very happy to meet Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the airport lounge! Their warmth was beautifully infectious! Jai Ho to them!”

In the selfie, clicked by Virat, all three of them can be seen flashing their million-dollar smile at the camera. The trio were seen twinning in white. Anushka was wearing a white turtle neck top and black baggy pants. The actress accessorised her look with a cute black hat and a matching cross-body bag, while Virat sported a white sweater over black trousers. On the other hand, Anupam Kher sported a casual look, as he wore a white shirt over a pair of blue denim jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)



Earlier, Virat and Anushka were spotted entering the Mumbai airport. While paparazzi waited to get a glimpse of Vamika, the toddler wasn’t accompanying the couple. Paparazzo Varinder Chawla dropped a video of Virat and Anushka on his official Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla



Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher will be next seen in Soujan Josseph’s Alert 24X7, G. Ashok’s Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, Raza Mallal’s Snapshot Wedding, Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency and Ashwin Saravanan’s Connect among others.

On the other hand, Anushka is gearing up for the release of her sports biopic film Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of ex India cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.