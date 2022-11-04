Anupam Kher began his journey at the age of 29 by playing a 60-plus retired common man in mentor Mahesh Bhatt’s aching Saaransh. Cut to 2022, he has been hailed as the most profitable actor of the year, has successfully completed more than 500 films, written two very inspirational books, hosted a chat show about the inner personalities and hidden struggles of actors and filmmakers, and is already ready with a new show called Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In this exclusive interview with Firstpost, Kher opens up very candidly on everything written above, the experience of interacting with his mother Dulari Kher, how this show can inspire people to live life, and how he wanted to have a very intimate conversation with his father as well.

You came to Mumbai on June 3, 1981, almost lost your first film Saaransh to another actor on January 1, 1984. 38 years and more than 500 films later, do you feel Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain?

Abhi to shuruat hui hai dost. You continue to explore your horizons as an actor as you make your job difficult. I’m not one of those who’s going to be happy with whatever he has achieved. It’s not greed but trying to see what all you’re capable of. It’s only when you reach your 60s, you come to know the kind of person you are. I like the way I’ve dealt with my life. I also don’t allow other people to decide what my limits are. I think human capabilities are limitless. You can achieve anything if you’re not worried about failure. It’s the fear of failure that stops us from finding our capabilities. At best, things will not go your way, but at least you’ll have the satisfaction that you tried your best.

How was your experience of interviewing and interacting with your mother for your show Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

It was peaceful, amazing, beautiful, joyous. I always wanted to know about her life. That interview gave me an opportunity to know how she was as a child. Parents have such amazing stories about themselves that children don’t have time to listen to. We never ask them about their childhood or their dreams. For us, they are just our parents, that’s all. I wanted to do this with my father also but he passed away unfortunately and unexpectedly. I’ve been doing 2-2 minute interviews with my mother called Dulari Rocks, but to do a one hour interview with her was an eye opener. I had heard small little stories about her, but not in so much detail. It was a beautiful experience.

Is there any actor or personality from the film industry you’d like to interview and haven’t got the opportunity so far?

I’ll interview anyone I want to. (Smiles). I don’t want to interview people necessarily from the field of acting, I would want to interview common people also. Inspiration doesn’t mean success. Success isn’t the only barometer for inspiration. Even someone’s zeal can be a source of inspiration for people. Everyone is trending on Twitter these days, but that doesn’t mean they are inspirational. There are a lot of people I would want to interview, but my show isn’t only dependent on actors. This is on inspirational personalities. Out of all the people I have interviewed so far (six of them), there’s only one actor. I only interviewed actors when I did my show Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, but this time, I want people from different walks of life to come. This is because we have suffered two years during the pandemic and it’s important to give hope to people.

During your interviews and interactions with the media and journalists as an actor, do you observe their nuances and body language?

I interview on the basis of truth. There should be no body language for an interview. If you want the person giving you the interview an answer, you have to be truthful. For me, to interview someone means to learn something from the person I’m interviewing. This is communication, not some sort of batting or horse riding. These are conversations, inspirational conversations. We don’t need body language for this, you need language of heart.

The two titles of your show- Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai and Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain are very inspirational. Where did the monikers come from?

Because I wanted to do something on hope and inspiration. I wanted people to feel ‘Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain? Matlab abhi to kuch haasil hi nahin kiya.’ You can have the desire to achieve a lot in life at any stage of your life. Even the titles of my books are similar- The Best Thing About You Is You, Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly. I am an optimistic person. I believe in hope and never giving up.

My favorite interview that you have done far is with Mahesh Bhatt. In these last 38 years, after multiple collaborations and conversations, how does he still inspire you and teach you?

Someone who knows about life more than you do can only inspire you. For someone who doesn’t, his zeal to know more about it can also inspire you. You don’t have to know him or her, even someone walking on the road can inspire you. You should be someone who can learn, we have enough people to teach.

You have been hailed as the most profitable actor of the year after The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2. Do you feel proud?

As an actor, I’m always proud. As a profitable actor, I’m on top of the world. Aur abhi Uunchai release nahin hui hai (Laughs).

How can your new show inspire people?

I can inspire them in 25,000 ways. They can feel they can have anything in life they aspire for, keep your hopes high. Optimism is very important. Today, on social media, when people see so many followers of users, they’ll be reminded of their strengths. This show will inspire people to live.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.