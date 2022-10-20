Anupam Kher and Karan Johar celebrate 27 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Giving Bollywood an epitome of romance, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge hit the big screen in 1995 and went on to create history in all its literal sense. Cementing Shah Rukh Khan’s image as a romantic hero for generations to come, DDLJ made Raj and Simran synonymous to love, romance, and devotion. And it seems that Aditya Chopra’s masterpiece has added yet another feather to its hat. Today, the evergreen Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has proudly completed 27 glorious years since its release. And while fans and followers across the globe can’t keep calm, its star cast took to their official social media account to mark the occasion. Veteran star Anupam Kher, who essayed the character of SRK’s on-screen father, opened up about his “experience,” while Karan Johar called DDLJ his “Alma mater.”

Courtesy to Kajol and SRK’s on-screen chemistry, and their fine and spontaneous acting, DDLJ today stands tall as the longest-running movie in the theatres, in the history of cinema. And now completing almost three decades, the cult classic film has etched yet another history. On the special occasion, Raj Malhotra’s on-screen father Dharamvir Malhotra, and veteran star Anupam Kher took to his Twitter account and shared a picture of a special scene from the movie, while cheering for the glorious 27 years.

The picture belongs to a beautiful scene where Raj introduces Simran for the first time to his father. The iconic photograph was posted with the instrumental tune of the much-loved song Tujhe Dekha Toh. While sharing the picture, Anupam Kher wrote in the caption, “Three cheers for 27 Years of DDLJ! One of the most iconic films of our times! What an amazing experience it was to be part of this film!” and also tagged Shah Rukh and Kajol to the same.

Three cheers for #27YearsOfDDLJ! One of the most iconic films of our times! What an amazing experience it was to part of this film! ❤️💕❣️@itsKajolD @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/yYtn1Wr0jn — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 20, 2022



On the other hand, filmmaker KJo, who essayed the small role of Raj’s friend Rocky, took to the story of his official Instagram account to mark the occasion. Along with sharing the iconic poster of the romantic film, Karan not only called the movie his “Alma mater,” but also claimed director Aditya Chopra to be his “mentor.” The caption of his story read, “My Alma mater! My learning ground! My mentor Adi taught me so much. 27 years of DDLJ.”

For those who don’t know, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Anupam Kher, Karan Johar, the movie also featured Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah, Parmeet Sethi, and Pooja Ruparel.

