In a recent interview with ANI, veteran actor Anupam Kher spoke about the trend of ‘Boycott Bollywood’ that took over social media last year. When asked if Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was affected by the same, he said, “Laal Singh Chaddha wasn’t a great film, if it was, no power would have stopped it. Aamir’s PK worked really well. The point is that you need to accept the truth.”

He added, “I personally feel this trend will not affect the film. If your film is good, then it will work but if your film is bad, then it will affect it but not because of the trend. Everybody has freedom of expression. If an actor, actress, or film person has the right to say anything about any situation, then he/she should also be brave enough to sort of go through the situation. I am not for boycott trends, not at all but you can’t stop somebody from doing what they want to do. But if your product is good, it will find its audience. In fact, they will go with a vengeance. And the only way to kill this trend is to make brilliant work.”

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost last year, Khan got candid about how he prepped for the role of Laal Singh Chaddha, what fascinated him about the timeless Forrest Gump, and how Kareena Kapoor Khan has evolved as an actor.

When asked about his prep for the character, he revaled, “Actually for this character, I first had to grow a beard for the physicality, but getting into the mind of the character was the main job. I’m 57 now, when we were shooting, it has been four years, I was in my 50s only. But I’m playing an 18-year old and then a 20-year old. We see this character in different age groups, so to get that innocence was very difficult after you’ve been through life so much (smiles). So that was my biggest challenge.”

