Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu's Thappad bags two nominations at the 14th Asian Film Awards

Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, featuring Taapsee Pannu has bagged two nominations at the 14th Asian Film Awards. The film has been nominated for the categories of Best Film and Best Editing.

According to Mid-Day, the 14th Asian Film Awards nominations were released last week and a total of 39 films from 11 countries and regions have been nominated for awards. The event will present 16 awards recognising artistic and technical achievements in Asian cinema. The award presentation, which will take place online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will, for the first time, align with Busan International Film Festival.

The awards presentation will be broadcast on AFA's YouTube channel on 28 October.

In conversation to Mid-day, Sinha informed that when he was working on Thappad, he did not think that message of the film would be accepted and appreciated globally. He adds that he was actually planning to set the movie in a non-metro city but the women members of his team informed him that the issue is prevalent in cities and upper-middle-class families as well.

The director also tweeted about the nomination

Some of the other films nominated in the Best Film category include Parasite, There is No Evil, A Sun, So Long My Son and Listen to the Universe. Soon after the director shared the news he was congratulated by a number of people.

