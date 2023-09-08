Singer Sona Mohapatra has been vocal about ‘predatory’ behaviour exhibited by singer-composer Anu Malik in the past. Now, in the latest turn of events, the 47-year-old ‘Ambarsariya‘ famed singer has raised her concern again via an Instagram post. The post showcases a compilation of news reports as singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa returns with Anu Malik as one of the judges alongside Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan and host Aditya Narayan. One such report shows Mohapatra suggesting Anu Malik go to ‘sex rehab’ amid #MeToo allegations against the 62-year-old composer

She captioned the post, “Who remembers. Who cares. Me, I do & I will remind you too.”

Check out the post:

Uploaded a few hours ago, the post has several comments.

Artist Saisha Shinde said, “We are with you always.”

One user commented, “And he is still there judging young girls and boys on Saregama!”

“Thank you for sharing with us Sona. You have us with you,” another user commented.

An account added, “May you be brave always. Let the voice that brings peace to ears, let it roar.”

Just a few days back, Sona Mohapatra – according to a Hindustan Times report – condemned a journalist and a news organisation for giving a platform to music composer Anu Malik, whom she referred to as a ‘known serial sexual harasser, molester and of course plagiarism ka monarch (monarch of plagiarism)’.

Previously, Sona alleged that Anu sexually harassed her during her early days in the music industry. The singer sought a reply from the journalist for choosing to interview Anu Malik despite the allegations against him.

As per the tweet that has now been removed, the journalist shared a video of his interview with Anu Malik on the composer’s ‘Krishna Bhakti’ and his career. Sona wrote in her tweet addressed to the journalist that, “Just cus (because) he will be proclaiming ‘Krishna’ bhakti (devotion) doesn’t wash away his sins.”

#MeToo movement

As the #MeToo movement gained traction in India in 2018, Sona Mohapatra accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment. In an interview with HT, the singer said, “The first time I met Anu Malik was in October 2006 for MTV Lycra Style Awards rehearsals. He invited both Ram (Sampath, her husband) and me for lunch at the ITC Grand Maratha, since he had worked with Ram as a youngster. (Anu Malik) didn’t know we were married and the moment I walked to the rest room, he made a lewd comment — ‘kya maal hai Sampath’.”

Following the allegations, Anu Malik stepped down as the judge of singing show Indian Idol in 2019, only to return to the show two years later. The composer was also accused of sexual harassment by singers Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin in the same year.