Whenever we talk about some of the memorable and evergreen songs of 90s, Border’s emotional melody Sandese Aate instantly comes to our mind. Composer Anu Malik’s track, which is a musical ode to our jawans and their sacrifices, still makes us emotional with its impeccable lyrics and beautiful vocals.

Recently, Anu Malik revealed how Javed Akhtar asked him for an autograph after the song was made.

“When I read Aye Guzarne Wali Hava Bata, I started humming the tune under my breath. Suddenly, Javed sahab looked at me and said, ‘What are you saying?’ I then sang Wahan Rehti Hai Meri Boodhi Maa, and, out of the blue, I started singing the whole song and JP sahab looked at me. Javed sahab got up to fetch a cassette and asked, ‘Would you please give me an autograph?’ I made Sandese Aate Hai of 7.5-minute runtime. Everyone was so thrilled with how the song had turned out. JP sahab, who seldom lets out what he is feeling inside, got up, nodded and said, ‘Let’s go for it.’ His father was also there, OP uncle,” Anu Malik told ANI.

The composer also revealed how he brought Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod on board for the song and added, “There was a young singer in my mind and I told JP sahab, ‘Let’s take Roopkumar Rathod on board as I have seen him at your place.’ ‘There is also another young man whom I met in Delhi. I like his voice,’ I told JP Sahab, adding, ‘His name is Sonu Nigam. I promised him that someday, I will give him work.’ And, I wanted to give him that song. It was a big deal. Even today, when the song is played, people catch hold of me, giving me hugs. At airports, I met jawans who introduced me to their mothers by saying, he made the song Sandese Aate Hai. It is an overwhelming feeling.”

