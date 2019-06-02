Anu Malik reportedly banned from entering Yash Raj Studios over sexual assault allegations

Music composer and former Indian Idol judge Anu Malik has reportedly been prohibited from entering Yash Raj Studios (YRF), states a report in Bollywood Hungama. The supposed stance was taken after the singer's name surfaced during the #MeToo movement in India when a fellow singer accused Malik of sexual assault.

YRF has taken this decision because the company has a strict policy against sexual offenders. Last year, adds a News18 report, YRF sacked senior executive Ashish Patil, after he was accused of sexual misconduct. After the initial complaint, multiple artistes came up with Malik's name and stated that he had behaved inappropriately with them.

In October 2018, he was also asked to step down as a judge on the music reality show Indian Idol while it still was filming mid-season. However, as per latest reports, he may be reinstated as judge for the eleventh season of the competition.

Ironically, Malik's presence on the reality music competition has been constant and he has been part of the judges' panel since season 1 of Indian Idol.

When questioned about the sexual harassment allegations against him, Malik told Press Trust of India, "No comments. This is ridiculous. I don’t want to talk about it. Today anyone says anything."

An official confirmation of the news by the channel or showrunners is still awaited.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 14:13:28 IST

