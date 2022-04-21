Nani starrer Ante Sundaraniki marks the Tollywood debut of Malayalam actress Nazriya Fahadh. It is set to hit the screens on June 10.

The teaser of Natural Star Nani and Nazriya Fahadh starrer Ante Sundaraniki was dropped on Wednesday by the makers along with the release date of the film. In the teaser, which is just over two minutes, we see an endearing story of a guy from an orthodox, superstitious Telugu Brahmin family named Sundar Prasad (played by Nani) and a Malayali Christian girl named Leela Thomas (played by Nazriya Fahadh).

While the families of both the individuals are particular about their caste and religion and oppose Leela and Sundar's relationship because of that, it does not adequately summarise the film`s main point of contention.

The film is directed by Vivek Athreya, who previously helmed films like Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura. It marks the first collaboration between the director and lead actor Nani. Bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Ante Sundaraniki marks the Tollywood debut of Mollywood actress Nazriya Fahadh.

It also stars Harsha Vardhan, Naresh, Rohini, Nadhiya and others in supporting roles. The music of the film is composed by Vivek Sagar while the editing and camera department is handled by Raviteja Girijala and Niketh Bommi

At the trailer launch, Nani praised the promo of his film and said, "The teaser is excellent. You will have double for that in the trailer. The movie will be ten times more than the trailer. It's my promise. For Shyam Singha Roy, I said Christmas is ours. For Ante Sundaraniki, from summer to Christmas, everything will be ours."

Ante Sundaraniki will also be released in Tamil as Adade Sundara and in Malayalam as Aha Sundara. It is set to hit the screens on June 10.

