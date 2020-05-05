Ant-Man director Peyton Reed shares behind-the-scenes info from Marvel's superhero film featuring Paul Rudd

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed recently shared some behind-scenes info from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on social media.

Replying to a question from actor Tom Scharpling on whether Scott Lang aka Ant-Man ever purchased lottery tickets in the first movie and who did he buy them from, Reed responded in the affirmative.

“Yes, @scharpling, Scott bought a lottery ticket and it was from you and it got cut out and I’m sorry again for cutting you out, and here’s the photo I know you want me to tweet. #AntMan,” wrote Reed.

Scharpling is the actor who played the role of the man selling the lottery tickets to Ant-Man. During the Twitter Q&A with fans, Reed also revealed a bit about a secret Black Widow cameo in the film as well.

While most films in Marvel Cinematic Universe have numerous crossovers, Ant-Man had just featured Captain America's sidekick Sam Wison aka The Falcon. The director said that the film had a secret Avenger cameo during a fight sequence between Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and Anthony Mackie's The Falcon.

Replying to a fan who had asked who Falcon was talking to during the fight sequence, Reed said that the person was none other than Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.

Recently another Marvel director shared some BTS gossip regarding one of MCU movies.

James Gunn, the writer, and director of Guardians of the Galaxy, said that even though Groot's dialogue may seem restricted to the one-liner “I am Groot”, it is actually a full-formed language that those who are close to him are able to learn, almost through a telepathic connection.

