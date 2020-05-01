James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy director, explains how Thor comprehends Groot in Avengers: Infinity War

James Gunn, the writer, and director of Guardians of the Galaxy, has offered a light-hearted explanation on how Thor comprehends Groot in Avengers: Infinity War.

For the unversed, Groot is a sentient and ambulatory plant-being created by Marvel that plays a pivotal role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Groot’s dialogue may seem restricted to the one-liner “I am Groot” throughout the movies, it is actually a full-formed language as evident by Rocket's translation of his words. As the series progresses we see Star-Lord and the others develop an ability to understand him as well.

During a recent interaction with fans on Twitter as part of a Guardians Vol 2 watch party, Gunn revealed more about Groot’s language.

He said that those who are close to Groot are able to learn his language almost through a telepathic connection.

A fan has asked Gunn why Star-Lord cannot understand Groot's language even though he has a universal translator in his neck.

“He doesn’t have a universal translator. He has a translator. And it doesn’t have all languages in it (it didn’t have Sakaaran in the first film for example). And people don’t learn Groot through knowing the language - they learn it through connecting with Groot,” the director replied.

Another fan followed up by asking about Thor saying that Groot was an elective language for him in school. Gunn added that Thor was just making a joke. “Being a god of sorts he doesn’t have the same high bar for understanding Groot as the Guardians do,” he added.

Updated Date: May 01, 2020 16:02:40 IST