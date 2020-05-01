You are here:

James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy director, explains how Thor comprehends Groot in Avengers: Infinity War

FP Trending

May 01, 2020 15:58:49 IST

James Gunn, the writer, and director of Guardians of the Galaxy, has offered a light-hearted explanation on how Thor comprehends Groot in Avengers: Infinity War.

For the unversed, Groot is a sentient and ambulatory plant-being created by Marvel that plays a pivotal role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Groot’s dialogue may seem restricted to the one-liner “I am Groot” throughout the movies, it is actually a full-formed language as evident by Rocket's translation of his words. As the series progresses we see Star-Lord and the others develop an ability to understand him as well.

During a recent interaction with fans on Twitter as part of a Guardians Vol 2 watch party, Gunn revealed more about Groot’s language.

He said that those who are close to Groot are able to learn his language almost through a telepathic connection.

A fan has asked Gunn why Star-Lord cannot understand Groot's language even though he has a universal translator in his neck.

“He doesn’t have a universal translator. He has a translator. And it doesn’t have all languages in it (it didn’t have Sakaaran in the first film for example). And people don’t learn Groot through knowing the language - they learn it through connecting with Groot,” the director replied.

Check out the post

Another fan followed up by asking about Thor saying that Groot was an elective language for him in school. Gunn added that Thor was just making a joke. “Being a god of sorts he doesn’t have the same high bar for understanding Groot as the Guardians do,” he added.

Check out the post

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 01, 2020 16:02:40 IST

tags: Avengers: Infinity War , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Groot , Guardians of the Galaxy , Hollywood , james gunn , Marvel , Marvel Cinematic Universe , Thor

also see

Coronavirus Outbreak: Spider-Man actor Tom Holland to host Marvel-themed quiz on Instagram for charity

Coronavirus Outbreak: Spider-Man actor Tom Holland to host Marvel-themed quiz on Instagram for charity

Watch: Russo Brothers share BTS footage of fight scene between Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda from Extraction

Watch: Russo Brothers share BTS footage of fight scene between Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda from Extraction

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik reportedly expecting their first child together months after reports of separation

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik reportedly expecting their first child together months after reports of separation