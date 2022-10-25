Marvel Studios unveiled the trailer of their new film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which promises to be a spectacular joyride. This is an epic, sci-fi adventure film hitting the big screen on Feb. 17, 2023.

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; and Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard as producers.

If you remember, back in 2019, Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly surprised her fans in India by posting a series of touristy photographs from around the monuments in Delhi. The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share snapshots from her tour to popular heritage sites such as Humayun’s Tomb and Agrasen Ki Baoli at the heart of the capital city.

She also appeared in Avengers: Endgame, the massive blockbuster of 2019. This new film will clash at the box-office with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan.

