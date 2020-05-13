Ant-Man 3 details out soon; Michael Douglas asks fans to 'hang tight' for more info on Marvel film

Hollywood legend Michael Douglas recently held an Instagram Q&A session where he revealed that fans could soon receive more information about the Marvel movie Ant-Man 3.

The actor was asked questions related to the third installment of Ant-Man in the session. He replied, “I can’t talk about it. Because the Marvel guys, they’ll shoot me with a blowgun. But I think you got to hang tight because there might be some information coming out pretty soon.”

For the unversed, the actor has worked in the two earlier films from the Ant-Man saga — as well as in Avengers: Endgame — as the scientist Hank Pym.

As per a report in Screen Rant, Ant-Man 3 is in development at Marvel Studios, but MCU is being tight-lipped as always about the project. Director Payton Reed is set to return to helm Ant-Man 3 while Rick & Morty writer Jeff Loveness has been brought on board to pen the script. However, the film is yet to get a release date.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed had recently shared behind-the-scenes info from the Marvel film featuring Paul Rudd. Replying to a question from actor Tom Scharpling on whether Scott Lang aka Ant-Man ever purchased lottery tickets in the first movie, Reed responded in the affirmative.

The Twitter Q&A session also saw him revealing that the first Ant-Man film had a secret Black Widow cameo.

