You are here:

Ant-Man 3 details out soon; Michael Douglas asks fans to 'hang tight' for more info on Marvel film

FP Trending

May 13, 2020 15:16:01 IST

Hollywood legend Michael Douglas recently held an Instagram Q&A session where he revealed that fans could soon receive more information about the Marvel movie Ant-Man 3.

The actor was asked questions related to the third installment of Ant-Man in the session. He replied, “I can’t talk about it. Because the Marvel guys, they’ll shoot me with a blowgun. But I think you got to hang tight because there might be some information coming out pretty soon.”

Check out the post


View this post on Instagram

Had a fun time answering some great questions! Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy! MD 🎥: @zaamitch

A post shared by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on

For the unversed, the actor has worked in the two earlier films from the Ant-Man saga — as well as in Avengers: Endgame — as the scientist Hank Pym.

As per a report in Screen RantAnt-Man 3 is in development at Marvel Studios, but MCU is being tight-lipped as always about the project. Director Payton Reed is set to return to helm Ant-Man 3 while Rick & Morty writer Jeff Loveness has been brought on board to pen the script. However, the film is yet to get a release date.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed had recently shared behind-the-scenes info from the Marvel film featuring Paul Rudd. Replying to a question from actor Tom Scharpling on whether Scott Lang aka Ant-Man ever purchased lottery tickets in the first movie, Reed responded in the affirmative.

The Twitter Q&A session also saw him revealing that the first Ant-Man film had a secret Black Widow cameo.

Updated Date: May 13, 2020 15:16:01 IST

tags: Ant-Man 3 , Avengers MCU , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Marvel , Michael Douglas , Paul Rudd , Peyton Reed


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.


also see

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed shares behind-the-scenes info from Marvel's superhero film featuring Paul Rudd

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed shares behind-the-scenes info from Marvel's superhero film featuring Paul Rudd

Robert Rodriguez from Spy Kids confirmed as one of the directors for season 2 of Disney+ show The Mandalorian

Robert Rodriguez from Spy Kids confirmed as one of the directors for season 2 of Disney+ show The Mandalorian

James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy director, explains how Thor comprehends Groot in Avengers: Infinity War

James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy director, explains how Thor comprehends Groot in Avengers: Infinity War