Ant-Man 3 details out soon; Michael Douglas asks fans to 'hang tight' for more info on Marvel film
Hollywood legend Michael Douglas recently held an Instagram Q&A session where he revealed that fans could soon receive more information about the Marvel movie Ant-Man 3.
The actor was asked questions related to the third installment of Ant-Man in the session. He replied, “I can’t talk about it. Because the Marvel guys, they’ll shoot me with a blowgun. But I think you got to hang tight because there might be some information coming out pretty soon.”
Check out the post
View this post on Instagram
Had a fun time answering some great questions! Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy! MD 🎥: @zaamitch
For the unversed, the actor has worked in the two earlier films from the Ant-Man saga — as well as in Avengers: Endgame — as the scientist Hank Pym.
As per a report in Screen Rant, Ant-Man 3 is in development at Marvel Studios, but MCU is being tight-lipped as always about the project. Director Payton Reed is set to return to helm Ant-Man 3 while Rick & Morty writer Jeff Loveness has been brought on board to pen the script. However, the film is yet to get a release date.
Ant-Man director Peyton Reed had recently shared behind-the-scenes info from the Marvel film featuring Paul Rudd. Replying to a question from actor Tom Scharpling on whether Scott Lang aka Ant-Man ever purchased lottery tickets in the first movie, Reed responded in the affirmative.
The Twitter Q&A session also saw him revealing that the first Ant-Man film had a secret Black Widow cameo.
Updated Date: May 13, 2020 15:16:01 IST
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.