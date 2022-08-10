'I feel like she is my mom's blessing to me. We are excited to have our first ceremony in America, followed by the Indian leg,' says the actor.

After getting engaged in 2020 & waiting for the Pandemic to pass, Anshuman Jha & Sierra will tie the knot in October this year. While Sierra shifted to India last year itself, the couple has been waiting for VISA restrictions to ease off so that both the families can be present at the ceremonies. The American leg of the wedding shall happen in October this year followed by the Indian Ceremony in March next year.

In a year where many leading men from the industry have gotten hitched, this is another addition to the list albeit an exciting cross cultural one. Jha is getting ready for the release of his Action Film Lakadbaggha while Sierra is training for the Iron Man in Israel this November.

'I feel like she is my mom's blessing to me. We are excited to have our first ceremony is America, followed by the Indian leg - Sierra always wanted to have an Indian Ceremony & Ma would have wanted that too. It will be a private affair at both the places because that's what we both believe in.'

Jha will be starting shoot for Harish Vyas's third film Hari-Om (Their third collaboration together Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain & Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi...) in September before he takes off for a month.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.