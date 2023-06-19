Anshuman Jha is gearing up for the world digital premiere of ‘Lakadbaggha‘ on ZEE5 on 30th June. He said, “This film is a love letter to dogs – It is a film about giving voice to the voiceless & we all relate to that, right? A true blue under dog story. The action set pieces have been created by the stunt team of cult films like ‘Ong-Bak’ so it’s some of the finest hand to hand combat scenes ever done in India.”

He added, “It has an Indian Striped Hyena(Lakadbaggha) at the centre of the story which is an endangered species that we as Indians should know more about. Most importantly – it will entertain you & at the same time sensitise you towards our four legged friends.”

On a key takeaway from the film

I realised there are more animal lovers then we realise. They just need an opportunity to show their care, some more awareness. A little nudge. And that is what the film hopes to do. Don’t harm animals else Arjun Bakshi will arrive.

On anything he would have done differently

I always feel more could be done but I did everything I could in the time.I have given it my all – trained for 6 months in Krav Maga with Tsahi Shemesh in New York – he is the best in the business on the planet and had previously trained the Avengers cast. Created it and promoted it with an honest intent. And the positive reaction has powered us to make a bigger-better sequel.

