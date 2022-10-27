Recently, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja hosted a star-studded Diwali party at their Mumbai residence. While the Kapoor Diwali bash was a lavish affair, many from the family including close friends from the industry were seen marking their attendance at the party. Among the few faces that we noticed at the party included actors like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhaskar among others. Pictures from the party have also gone viral showing the guests having a great time with dance, good food, and a festive mood.

Among the celebrations, there were also a few candid moments between the Kapoor sisters that grabbed everyone’s attention. Taking to her Instagram handle, actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor shared a couple of pictures from the party while she was struggling with her ‘maang tika’. With pictures along with sister Janhvi Kapoor and actress Athiya Shetty coming to her rescue, Anshula can be clearly seen tired of her ‘maang tika’.

Check the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

She further captioned the photos with “Tonight was a night where my maang tika decided it didn’t wanna stay on my forehead.. Janhvi Kapoor and Athiya Shetty tried fixing it 108783 times and failed. So pls enjoy this candid content”.

Notably, her photos also grabbed the attention of both Janhvi and Athiya who took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While Athiya left laughing and heart emojis in her comments, Janhvi wrote, “Mems and gems” with heart emojis. The post also grabbed several likes and comments as many found the pictures quite funny.

On the other hand, one of these pictures also found a place in Janhvi Kapoor’s Diwali celebrations’ post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



Speaking about their looks, while Anshula opted for a green and pink lehenga, Janhvi was seen in a sequinned lehenga. It was Sonam and Anand’s first Diwali party after they became parents to a baby boy, Vayu who was born in August this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.