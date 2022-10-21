Over the past few years, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) and Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) have become common medical conditions and has emerged as a major issue among young women in India. While the condition manifests in different forms in different individuals, some face drastic symptoms of it while some face a few of them. Starting with small girls to adults, women from all walks of life including popular actresses also get diagnosed with the same. Many of them recently came up with their stories. Among them, a few Indian celebrities who recently opened up about their condition include actors like Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Shruti Haasan.

Apart from that, celebrity entrepreneur and director Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor also admitted to being diagnosed with the medical condition. In her recent post, Anshula revealed details of her struggle and journey while being diagnosed with PCOS at the age of 14.

In a video shared on her Instagram handle, Anshula can be seen speaking about how difficult it was for a 14-year-old schoolgirl to struggle with the painful phases of the condition. Starting with having a mustache in class 10 to suffering from irregular and painful periods, Anshula shared a big part of her journey. Furthermore, in her caption, she wrote, “I was diagnosed with polycystic ovaries (PCOS) at the age of 14. Now, as an adult, I know how common it is. But at the time, it was never spoken about. I felt like I was the only one dealing with myriads of PCOS symptoms. Facial hair, insulin resistance, weight gain, heavy, painful periods, and so much more.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)



In addition to this, the entrepreneur also went on to ask her followers to share their own struggles while being diagnosed with the same. She also urged everyone to share tips with others.

As soon as she posted her video, many took to the comment section and shared similar experiences and stories of their journey. Some also lauded Anshula for her approach and steps to educate people about the condition. Her video also grabbed the attention of Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who took to the comment section and wrote, “U go girl” with a heart emoji.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.