Annabelle Comes Home trailer: Demonic doll from Conjuring-verse returns to torment the Warrens

The legend of the Annabelle doll continues in the third sequel of the horror franchise. Titled Annabelle Comes Home, the seventh film from The Conjuring universe sees the demonic doll, which was safely kept inside the artifacts room of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, tormenting their ten-year-old daughter. The spine-chilling trailer trailer was unveiled on 30 March.

The Annabelle doll, which we are reminded is not a toy, was brought home by Ed and Lorraine Warren, so as to prevent it from wreaking more havoc, and stored away in their protected glass casing. All is well till a visitor, intrigued by the artifacts room, lets Annabelle out, in turn awakening all the other evil spirits locked inside the room.

With jump-scares aplenty, Annabelle Comes Home focuses on Ed and Lorraine's young daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) and her babysitters (Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife). Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively.

While James Wan produces the film, Gary Dauberman, who wrote Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation and The Nun, will now mark his directorial debut with the latest release. Wan has also co-written the script with Dauberman.

Annabelle Comes Home is slated to release in India on 28 June this year in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2019 13:50:45 IST