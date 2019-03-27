Annabelle Comes Home: First look of the demonic doll from upcoming installment unveiled

James Wan has shared the first look at the eponymous demonic doll in Annabelle Comes Home on his Instagram account. Annabelle Comes Home is the third film in the Annabelle series.

The image has Annabelle nestled between the haunted objects in the room of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the real-life paranormal investigators after they bring it back to their home. These two characters previously featured in the Conjuring films and were played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga respectively. They will now reprise their roles in the latest spin off Annabelle Comes Home.

The image shared by Wan came with a releasing date and a message where he confirmed that the devil-doll will play the central character.

While Wan produces the film, Gary Dauberman, who wrote Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation and The Nun will now mark his directorial debut with the latest release. Reportedly, the film will also star Mckenna Grace as the Warrens’ daughter, Judy.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Dauberman revealed that the devil doll will wreak havoc after it’s left alone with Warrens’ daughter Judy, who will struggle for her life in the horror action.

“It really picks up with the Warrens bringing Annabelle to the place where it can really no longer wreak havoc, which is their artifact room,” Dauberman said at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. “But, of course, it turns out she can also wreak havoc there. And she really awakens the evil within that room and they target the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy. So, that’s the setup,” he said.

Annabelle Comes Home is slated to release on 28 June, this year in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

