Annabelle Comes Home: Third installment of Warner Bros' horror franchise to release on 28 June

Annabelle 3 - the third entry in Warner Bros' Conjuring spinoff series centered on the haunted doll - has officially been titled Annabelle Comes Home. The movie is slated to release on 28 June.

Gary Dauberman is making his directorial debut with Annabelle Comes Home. Dauberman wrote the first two Annabelle movies and co-wrote the horror flick It and its upcoming sequel.

As per a report, the third Annabelle film will once again center around the titular demon doll but this time she is already under the possession of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Judy Warren, daughter of the paranormal investigating couple is targeted alongside her two teen babysitters by the demonic doll after they bring it home into their artifact room. Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife are set to play Judy Warren’s babysitters.

Actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will be reprising their roles of paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren with young actress Mckenna Grace playing their daughter. Grace was last seen as young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, and also had a role on Netflix hit The Haunting of Hill House.

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2019 13:19:55 IST