Annabelle 3 to have Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga reprise roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren from The Conjuring

Actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are all set to reprise their roles from the Conjuring films in the next Annabelle installment.

Wilson, 45, and Farmiga, 45, played Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively, in The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2.

The two characters will be back in supporting capacity for the Annabelle threequel, which will be written and directed by Gary Dauberman, reported Deadline. Dauberman has also written It and The Nun from the New Line franchise.

Annabelle — the first movie, initially a spin-off from The Conjuring, was directed by John R Leonetti, while David F Sandberg directed the prequel, Annabelle: Creation.

Annabelle 3 will once again centre on the demonically possessed doll Annabelle, who has been placed by the Warrens in a location they believe she can no longer wreak havoc: their Artifacts Room. Soon the doll soon sets its sights on their 10-year-old daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace).

The Hollywood Reporter says that Madison Iseman (of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) is also part of the cast. Wilson will be seen next in Aquaman while Farmiga's next release is the biopic The Front Runner, starring Hugh Jackman in the lead.

James Wan will produce the project via his Atomic Monster banner alongside Peter Safran of The Safran Company.

Annabelle 3 will release on 3 July, 2019.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 12:25 PM