Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff to reunite on Subhash Ghai's upcoming crime comedy, Ramchand Kishanchand

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have always shared a good rapport onscreen and have together created several iconic Bollywood films including Ram Lakhan and Parinda. As per reports in India Today, the two actors are set to reunite in Subhash Ghai's next project.

Titled Ramchand Kishanchand, the film is expected to go on the floors by the end of this year. Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, "It's a crime-comedy that tells the story of two 50-year-old cops and is slated to go on the floors in Mumbai later this year."

Ghai has collaborated with the actor duo on Ram Lakhan where Anil and Jackie played brothers. Confirming the news, Shroff told the daily that he would always say "Yes" to a Subhash Ghai film.

Subhash Ghai, who serves as creative director of the film, said, "We have been working on various scripts for Anil and Jackie and have liked one."

On the work front, Anil was recently a part of the ensemble cast in Total Dhamaal where the actor reunited with his Beta co-star Madhuri Dixit Nene. Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh were also part of the film. Pagalpanti, Malang and Takht will also feature Kapoor.

Shroff, on the other hand was last seen in Salman Khan's Bharat, where he played Salman's father.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 16:45:22 IST

