Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Veeru Devgan; Soha Ali Khan shares a family photo: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur celebrate Mr.India's 32nd anniversary

#MrIndia was made iconic by its children friendly action scenes & Veeru’s Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible. #VeeruDevgan was an amazing man & I'm lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed... pic.twitter.com/jdw1w6ULtI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 29, 2019

What’s with this film !! It’s 32 years old today and refuses to age. #mrindia pic.twitter.com/TueEoDkfOw — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 29, 2019

On Wednesday, Shekhar Kapur's Mr.India clocked in 32 years of release. Anil Kapoor who played the lead in Mr.India dedicated it's 32nd anniversary to the late Bollywood action director Veeru Devgan.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares behind-the-scenes still from the sets of Panga

Kangana Ranaut is known for going the extra mile to prep for her roles, and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to essay the role of a Kabaddi player in Panga. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the director of the film, shared a monochrome behind-the-scenes picture of the Queen actor on Twitter, where the latter is seen sweating it out with her co-actors.

Soha Ali Khan shares a photo with the Pataudi clan

Soha Ali Khan took to social media to treat fans with a family portrait featuring her mother Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and the younger generation Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur.

Smriti Irani walks 14km barefoot to Siddhivinayak temple with Ekta Kapoor

Ekta, who was the producer of TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which made Smriti a popular TV star, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photograph.

Chris Hemsworth's shares pictures of Men In Black: International press tour from Bali, Indonesia

Chris Hemsworth who was on the campaign trail promoting his upcoming sci-fi film Men In Black: International in Bali, Indonesia shared pictures on his social media. The 35-year-old greeted fans, signing autographs and posing for selfies at the Pan-Asian Media Summit.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 16:30:41 IST

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 16:30:41 IST

