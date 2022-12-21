Anil Kapoor on 15 years of Welcome: 'Majnu Bhai's character came naturally to me, I didn't feel I was acting'
The Anil Kapoor led Welcome did invite high levels of serotonin when it was released & kept us laughing for days non-stop. Even after a decade & a half the film has the same impact on all its viewers. The meme making community’s creative take on Majnu bhai have left us in splits on multiple occasions. Anil Kapoor shares why Majnu is his favorite character too.
Kapoor says, ’Majnu bhai’s character was indeed a fun one to portray. I didn’t feel like I was acting it came to me naturally and with Anees Bhai’s writing and direction and with Nana being the perfect Co-Star as Uday Bhai made it even more easier and lots of fun. I see so many recreations on social media of his dialogues & it’s amazing how he is still relatable even to the famous Gen Z. The character is one of the most iconic & will instantly lift your mood with his dialogues & swag. The on-set memories with Akshay, Nana, Paresh, Katrina will stay on. We used to laugh so much off camera after the final take. A wonderful film, character & experience. I am so grateful for this ever growing love for him.’
The fandom of Majnu bhai is not short lived. It is so crazy that coffee mugs, pillow covers & even t-shirts bearing the character became audiences’ top picks. Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal recreated his famous painting on social media which gained instant popularity & buzz. Kriti Sanon too gained eyeballs for wearing a dress which had Majnu bhai’s painting on it. Majnu bhai is no longer a character but an emotion that will always stay with us.
Welcome is an iconic rom-com which was released on 21 December 2007. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee having a multi hyphenated Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Malaika Sherawat, Feroz Khan & more.
