Anil Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar & Harshvardhan Rane’s film not about a love triangle – truth inside
The film is a thriller, and there is no love triangle between the three actors.
Bollywood is always buzzing with one or another interesting scoop from a celebrity’s life. One such scoop that has been making headlines today is about Anil Kapoor’s upcoming film with actress Divya Khosla Kumar and Harshvardhan Rane. As per some media reports, this trio is shooting for an intense love drama in London. It is said to be a start-to-end schedule these actors are working on. There is also news about the story having a love triangle between Anil, Divya, and Harshvardhan. Well, this part of the information is NOT TRUE!
View this post on Instagram
Related Articles
As per a source, there is no angle of two men being in Divya’s character’s life. The film is a thriller, and there is no love triangle between the three actors. In fact, the story is very different and interesting. So all speculations can rest until any official details are revealed.
The film is currently on floors in London. The shoot is in full swing. It is directed by Abhinay Deo, and produced by Vishesh Films. For the unversed, Deo is the son of veteran actors (Late) Ramesh Deo and Seema Deo. He previously helmed films like Game, Delhi Belly and Force 2.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
How Vipul Amrutlal Shah's The Kerala Story reached the cinemas after court cases and controversies
Several petitions were first filed in Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. However, the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that it was open for the petitioners to move the appropriate High Court having jurisdiction.
Indian YouTuber Agastya Chauhan passes away while attempting 300 kmph bike ride
Chauhan's bike crashed into a divider when he was racing his bike at 300 kmph. He was severely injured and succumbed to his wounds on the spot, also breaking his helmet into pieces.
Ray-Esque: Satyajit Ray's famous friends and encounters
On the eve of Satyajit Ray's 102nd Birth Anniversary on May 2, here are the filmmaker's famous friends and encounters. Ray and the violin maestro Yehudi Menuhin were also friends. They had caught up with each other in Bombay. Menuhin had seen a clutch of the master’s films.