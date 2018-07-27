Anil Kapoor congratulates Tom Cruise on Mission Impossible: Fallout success — He always brings his A-game

Actor Anil Kapoor has congratulated Tom Cruise on the success of his latest film Mission Impossible-Fallout and said that there has never been an impossible mission for the Hollywood star.

Anil, who has starred alongside Cruise in the 2011 Mission Impossible franchise —Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, tweeted:

Inspiring us with his power & stunts in every film and always bringing his A game! There’s never been an impossible mission for this guy! Congratulations, @TomCruise on the tremendous success of #MissionImpossibleFallout!! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 27, 2018

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, in Mission Impossible-Fallout, the 53-year-old actor will be back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. This time, he is trying to avert danger which is threatening a large population of three countries.

Tom Cruise had recently told Total Film magazine in an interview, as reported earlier, that he believes that there is a lot of mileage to his character and that he has ideas to create at least to more movies in the franchise.

The Paramount Pictures movie is distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It released in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

