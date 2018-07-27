You are here:

Anil Kapoor congratulates Tom Cruise on Mission Impossible: Fallout success — He always brings his A-game

FP Staff

Jul,27 2018 18:13:21 IST

Actor Anil Kapoor has congratulated Tom Cruise on the success of his latest film Mission Impossible-Fallout and said that there has never been an impossible mission for the Hollywood star.

Tom Cruise in a still from Mission: Impossible 5

Anil, who has starred alongside Cruise in the 2011 Mission Impossible franchise —Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, tweeted:

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, in Mission Impossible-Fallout, the 53-year-old actor will be back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. This time, he is trying to avert danger which is threatening a large population of three countries.

Tom Cruise had recently told Total Film magazine in an interview, as reported earlier,  that he believes that there is a lot of mileage to his character and that he has ideas to create at least to more movies in the franchise.

The Paramount Pictures movie is distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It released in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

