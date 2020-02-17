Anil Kapoor announces 'the beginning' of long-standing Abhinav Bindra biopic with son Harshvardhan

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor has started filming the biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, veteran actor Anil Kapoor announced on Sunday. The shooting of the film, which sees Harshvardhan as the ace shooter, has begun after a delay of nearly three years.

Anil, who would be seen playing the role of Abhinav's father in the film, took to social media to make the announcement. The real life father-son duo will be sharing screen space for the first time. The movie is being adapted from Bindra's autobiography -- 'A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond'.

"The Beginning," Anil wrote alongside a picture with him, Harshvardhan and Abhinav.

Check out the announcement here



View this post on Instagram The beginning... ‪ @harshvarrdhankapoor @abhinav_bindra A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Feb 15, 2020 at 9:59pm PST

Harshvardhan penned a long note to announce the upcoming project. He reveals that Heeraz Marfatia will be directing the project, and they are hoping for a release in 2021.

In September 2017, Harshvardhan Kapoor announced on Instagram that he was thrilled to be part of the biopic.

"Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on the world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play Abhinav Bindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said, 'Hard Work is a talent'," the actor had captioned his picture with Bindra.

According to NDTV, Abhinav has won gold medal in rifle shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. He also won gold at the 2006 ISSF World Shooting Championships. Ace shooter Abhinav Bindra is the first and only Indian shooter to hold both the titles.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

