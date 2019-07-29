Angry Birds Movie 2 Hindi trailer: Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh lend wit, humour to animated film

The Hindi trailer of Angry Birds Movie 2 was released earlier today (29 July). The trailer features the voices of popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma alongside the likes of Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda among others. While Sharma lends his wit and humour to the protagonist Red, Singh and Sharda are voicing the characters of Zeta and Leonard respectively.

The follow-up to the 2016 film is directed by Thurop Van Orman (Adventure Time) and John Rice (Rick and Morty). The trailer of Angry Birds Movie 2 shows angry flightless birds joining hands with pigs to fight off a purple-feathered bird named Zeta, who plans to attack their homes. The Hindi version uses popular catchphrases like, 'How's the josh?' with references to the successful Vicky Kaushal film, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

While talking about the dubbing project, Sharma said in a statement, "In the West, artists first voice for their characters and based on that, the film is shot using graphics. But over here, we have to talk according to the graphics." Speaking about his character, the comedian said that Red is the hero but tends to get entangled in tough situations. Sharma also said that the audience will not be disappointed as Red is funny just like him.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Angry Birds Movie 2 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu on 23 August. It will hit American theatres on 14 August, to mark the 10th anniversary of the original game from Finnish game developer, Rovio Entertainment.

