On Angad Bedi's birthday, here's taking a sneak peek at his best pictures with kids:

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi turns 39 today, 6 February. Married to Neha Dhupia, the actor has a beautiful family comprising a daughter named Meher and a son named Guriq.

On the special occasion of his birthday, here's taking a sneak peek at Angad Bedi's best pictures with kids from his photo gallery:

- A heartwarming photo of Angad Bedi and his daughter, where he could be seen carrying her in his arms while holding an umbrella and 'chappals'. The caption was as adorable as the photograph.

- This photo of Bedi lovingly guiding his daughter to walk and then carrying her on his shoulders is proof of Angad being a hands-on dad. It amassed a lot of love from social media users.

- A delightful snap of Angad Bedi playing Holi with his daughter and wife.

- Dressed in all black, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia and Meher, the family looked super excited. The actor had shared this happy photo to announce that they are going to welcome their second child.

- The doting dad that Bedi is, he never misses an opportunity to spend time with his child. Here, he could be seen affectionately planting a kiss on Meher's head as she caresses him.

- A fun-filled picture of Angad Bedi in the swimming pool along with his two kids and Dhupia.

- Setting major family goals, Bedi could be seen twinning with his family in red pajamas, celebrating a merry Christmas with kids and wife.

- A series of heart melting photos of Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia and Meher as the latter turned one and a half.

- Father-daughter duo having a day out while wearing masks is a wonderful sight for sore eyes.

- Bedi loves children. He often shares photos of his niece, Suhavi. This is a photo of the actor with his niece Suhavi and half-sister Neha Bedi.

